Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.14.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.