Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,957. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

