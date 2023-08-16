Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,957. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
