eCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.38 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $496.00 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,565.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00725678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00108527 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000339 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,472,242,173,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,472,260,923,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.