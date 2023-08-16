ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$629.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1998547 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital



ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

