eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Free Report)

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.