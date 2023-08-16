Efinity Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.55 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $30.55 million and $1.28 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,793,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

