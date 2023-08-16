eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 124,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in eGain by 64.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 97.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

