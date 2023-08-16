Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 316,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

