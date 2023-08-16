Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 18,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

