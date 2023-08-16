Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.60. 12,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,861. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average is $189.83.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 219.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESLT

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.