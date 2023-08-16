Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

