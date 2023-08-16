Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.39). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.
Elegant Hotels Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.
About Elegant Hotels Group
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elegant Hotels Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.