Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Insider Andrew Greig Acquires 400,000 Shares

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$56,800.00 ($36,883.12).

Andrew Greig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elementos alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Greig bought 200,000 shares of Elementos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Greig 4,444,444 shares of Elementos stock.

Elementos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 4.63.

About Elementos

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 13 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain. The company also hold 100% interest in Cleveland tin project covering an area of 60 square kilometers located in Tasmania, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.