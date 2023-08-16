Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

EMR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 812,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,888. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

