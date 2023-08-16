Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

