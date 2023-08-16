Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,418.09

Energi (NRG) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $98,418.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,636,400 coins and its circulating supply is 67,637,894 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

