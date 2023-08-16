Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.16

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as low as $15.78. Engie shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 62,720 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Engie Trading Down 1.5 %

About Engie

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

