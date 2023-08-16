Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Entain Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,225 ($15.54) on Wednesday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,045 ($13.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.25). The company has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.35), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($810,575.67). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.12).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

