Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 6%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.42. 19,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $383,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $945,815. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

