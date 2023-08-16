EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126.75 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $700.61 million and $126.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,917,075 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

