Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 8th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $460,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $762.32. 44,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.95 and its 200-day moving average is $736.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

