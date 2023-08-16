Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 2,627,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,874. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.