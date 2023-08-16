Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Equitable Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 613,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,725. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Equitable by 28.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Equitable by 15.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

