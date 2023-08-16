ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 40% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.42 million and $283.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,196.32 or 1.00039699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01685839 USD and is up 69.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,604.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

