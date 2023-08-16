Ergo Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.95 million and $351,763.67 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00257252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00717970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00534744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00056091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00107924 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,581,637 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

