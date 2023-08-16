Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

