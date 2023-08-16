Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
FLRAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Essentra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
