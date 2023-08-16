Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLRAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Essentra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essentra

Essentra Stock Performance

Essentra Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.