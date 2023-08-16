Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $128.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $16.41 or 0.00056380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,112.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00268297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00755297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00532076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00113430 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.