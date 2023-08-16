Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

