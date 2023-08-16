Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.7%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

