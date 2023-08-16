Euler (EUL) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $251,871.91 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euler has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00009040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

