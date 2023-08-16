Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
