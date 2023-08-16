Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

