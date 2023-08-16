Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 35,192 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

