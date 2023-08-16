Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 1,973,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,146. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

