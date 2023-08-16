Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 20,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,338,652. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.