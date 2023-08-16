Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 20,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,338,652. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
