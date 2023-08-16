Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 5,139 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,023. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.62.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

