Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 206,100 Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 1.53% of Arogo Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,512. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

