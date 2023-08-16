Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,749. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

