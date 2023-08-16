Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 150.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. 3,346,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $298.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

