Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.8% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $19,211,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

SVII traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

