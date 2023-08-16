Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases 142,647 Shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Free Report) by 1,603.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Home Plate Acquisition Price Performance

HPLT stock remained flat at $10.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Home Plate Acquisition Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

