Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 477,388 Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Inception Growth Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGTA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 447.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 164,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,483. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.