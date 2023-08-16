EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,473. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

