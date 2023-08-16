Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Down 4.1%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.92 and last traded at $116.12. Approximately 57,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 296,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $3,621,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

