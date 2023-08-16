Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

