Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven J. Planson Acquires 1,318 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Planson acquired 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.