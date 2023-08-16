Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 61,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,128. The company has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

