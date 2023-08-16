Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $84,418.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,551 shares of company stock worth $6,376,813. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,055,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 722,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

