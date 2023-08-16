Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $160.56 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $160.56 million and $27.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,182,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

