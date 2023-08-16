Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.04 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $167.83 million and $34.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,182,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

